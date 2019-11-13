Andy Shauf shares new song “Try Again”: Stream

Andy Shauf, photo by Colin Medley

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf is set to release his new full-length, The Neon Skyline, early next year via ANTI-. Having previously teased the January 24th release with lead single “Things I Do”, he’s back today with another sampling in “Try Again”.

A press release notes the album “explores how easy it is to find yourself in familiar patterns and repeat the same mistakes of your past.” “Try Again” takes a look at that concept from the viewpoint of that awkward moment when you run into an ex at a bar. Over a jaunty guitar, Shauf sings in his charming Saskatchewan lilt of pleasantries and fond memories: “Somewhere between drunkenness and charity/ She puts her hand on the sleeve of my coat/ She says ‘I’ve missed this’/ I say ‘I know, I’ve missed you too’/ She says, ‘I was actually talking about your coat.'”



“Try Again” comes with a stop-motion animated video from directors Gérald Fleury and Timo Hateau. Influenced by ’70s French animation like Chapi Chapo and The Magic Roundabout, the clip features a representative dance of geometric shapes. Check it out ahead.

Shauf already has a massive run of 2020 tour dates mapped out in support of The Neon Skyline, including dates with Molly Sarlé and Artist of the Month Faye Webster. Check the full itinerary beneath the video, and get tickets here.

Andy Shauf 2019 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

02/08 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

02/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Taproom *

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

02/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

02/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater *

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

02/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

02/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

02/28 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall *

02/29 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

03/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre *

03/03 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange *

03/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre *

03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall *

03/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/13 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03/14 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

03/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

03/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/19 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/21 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

03/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

03/26 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

03/27 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

03/28 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

03/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

04/02 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

04/04 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

04/06 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

04/07 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

04/08 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

04/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^

04/26 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge ^

04/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/02 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

05/04 – Charlottesville, NC @ The Southern ^

05/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

05/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum ^

05/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

05/16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe ^

*= w/ Molly Sarlé

^ = w/ Faye Webster