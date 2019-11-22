Angel Olsen announces 2020 tour dates

Angel Olsen, photo by Cameron McCool

It’s been a little over a month since Angel Olsen released her excellent new album All Mirrors, and the reception has been warm enough that she’s adding dates to her already massive world tour. Next April, Olsen has announced seven new stops in the southeastern United States.

We’d already heard that Olsen would be playing the High Water Festival in South Carolina. The additional dates on the “All Mirrors” tour are all a comfortable drive from that North Charleston festival, with three shows in North Carolina and one each in Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama. Check out all of her tour stops below. Shows are starting to sell out, so keep on eye on tickets here.



Last month, Olsen delivered one of the year’s best late-night performances with her rendition of “All Mirrors” on Fallon. Come to think of it, her whole last decade has been pretty special, and you can check out all our Angel Olsen thoughts on our lists of the Top 100 Songs, Top 25 Rock Albums, and Top 25 Rock Songs of 2010s.

Angel Olsen 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory $

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater $

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater #

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater $

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland $

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre $

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre $

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre $

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre $

01/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitolio %

01/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitolio %

01/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club %

01/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT %

01/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz %

01/28 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel %

01/29 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele %

01/30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt %

01/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega %

02/01 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller %

02/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern %

02/04 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik %

02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan %

02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

02/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma %

02/08 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale %

02/10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX %

02/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo %

02/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz %

02/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom %

04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

04/15 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre ^

04/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

04/17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

04/18 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/19 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^

04/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

$ = w/ Vagabon

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

# = w/ Rodrigo Amarante

%= w/ Hand Habits