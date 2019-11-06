Angels & Airwaves announce winter tour dates

Tom DeLonge recently landed a government contract after proving the existence of UFOs. All the while, he continues to tour and record with his band Angels & Airwaves. Today, DeLonge announced a new leg of winter dates in anticipation of a new studio album due out in 2020.
The 18-date swing launches in Phoenix, Arizona on December 4th. Further shows are scheduled in Milwaukee, Chicago, Houston, and Toronto as the tour makes its way across the US into the early part of 2020. Additionally, the band is confirmed to play KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas in Anaheim, CA.
Tickets for the newly announced dates are now on sale.
Angels & Airwaves 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
12/06 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
12/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (KROQ Acoustic Christmas)
12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/14 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
12/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
12/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
12/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
12/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
12/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
01/17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
01/19 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
01/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
01/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
Watch Angels & Airwaves’ new video for “Kiss & Tell”, a track which will likely appear on their new album. The as-yet-untitled LP will serve as the band’s first new music since 2016’s Chasing Shadows EP.