Animal Collective mark 10th anniversary of Merriweather Post Pavilion with new live album

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Animal Collective’s most acclaimed record, Merriweather Post Pavilion. With 2020 on the horizon, it seemed the electronic outfit might let the occasion pass without celebration. Thankfully, that’s not the case, as AnCo have today announced a new live album called Ballet Slippers.

Due out November 22nd, Ballet Slippers features live recordings culled from various stops on the band’s 2009 tour supporting Merriweather Post Pavilion. Album tracks like “In the Flowers”, “Summertime Clothes”, “Guys Eyes”, and of course “My Girls” are featured, as are songs from other Animal Collective LPs like Strawberry Jam, Sung Tongs, Feels, and Danse Manatee.



Reflecting on Merriweather a decade later, Animal Collective said in a press statement,

“It’s impossible for us to remember the years around Merriweather Post Pavilion without thinking about the live experience. As the record turns 10, there has been a lot of talk about the album itself, but so much of the time living with those songs was spent on stage together. Every night on tour, the music opened up again, leaving us new spaces to fill and new opportunities to rethink our past. Just as Merriweather documents the era in one of its forms, we wanted Ballet Slippers to do the same for some of its other forms.”

Ballet Slippers was mixed by Ajay Saggar and edited by AnCo’s Panda Bear (Noah Lennox). In addition to standard physical and digital formats, the live album will be available in a deluxe 3xLP package and a special edition 3xLP bundle featuring a T-shirt by Kevin Long. Pre-orders are going on now, and you can check the Animal Collective webstore for exclusive merch on November 22nd.

Ballet Slippers Artwork:

Ballet Slippers Tracklist:

01. In The Flowers (Live June 2nd, 2009 Boulder, CO)

02. Who Could Win A Rabbit (Live June 9th, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

03. Summertime Clothes (Live June 9th, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

04. Bleed (Live May 30th, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

05. Guys Eyes (Live June 9th, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

06. My Girls (Live May 30th, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

07. Banshee Beat (Live June 2nd, 2009 Boulder, CO)

08. Lion In A Coma (Live June 9th, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

09. No More Runnin’ (Live May 29th, 2009 Los Angeles, CA)

10. Lablakely Dress / Fireworks (Live June 9th, 2009 Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

11. Daily Routine (Live May 30th, 2009 Las Vegas, NV)

12. Brothersport (Live June 2nd, 2009 Boulder, CO)

