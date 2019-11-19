Apocalyptica announce 2020 North American tour with Lacuna Coil

Apocalyptica, photo by Ville Juurikkala

Apocalyptica are bringing their signature brand of symphonic cello metal to North America next year. The Finnish band announced “The Cell-0 Tour”, which spans the month of May with support from gothic metal act Lacuna Coil.

Apocalyptica will be touring in support of their forthcoming album, Cell-0, which is out on January 10th. After emerging in 1996 with their highly successful debut album of Metallica covers, the group has since released numerous records of original music, as well as covers ranging from Pantera to David Bowie. The press release for the tour teases a setlist that “will likely vary night to night,” drawing from Cell-0 and past works.



The tour begins on May 3rd in Orlando, Florida, wrapping South and ascending the West Coast into Canada. From there, they’ll drop into the Midwest before closing the route on the East Coast with shows in New York and Boston at the end of the month. See the full list of dates below.

(Buy: Tickets to Apocalyptica’s Upcoming Shows)

Ticket pre-sales and access to VIP packages start Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via Apocalyptica’s website. Public tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time, and will also be available here.

Pre-order Apocalyptica’s upcoming album Cell-0, and check out the recent single “Rise” below.

Apocalyptica North American 2020 Tour with Lacuna Coil:

05/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

05/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

05/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

05/18 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

05/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

05/24 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

05/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live