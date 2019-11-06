Apple TV+ shares creepy trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant: Watch

Nell Tiger Free in Servant

Apple TV+ finally launched at the beginning of the month. The nascent streaming service is continuing to roll out new content, and has now revealed a trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller series Servant, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Premiering November 28th, the new show focuses on an affluent young couple based in Philadelphia who bring on a nanny to take care of their young baby. The trailer finds Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell playing the parents, with Nell Tiger Free as the hired caretaker. Things take a dark turn when it’s revealed that the baby actually died at a mere 13 weeks old; in the midst of shock and grief, Ambrose’s character has replaced her child with a disturbingly lifelike doll. The preview also offers a quick glimpse of Rupert Grint, who’s seen screaming as the suspense picks up.



Servant looks like the kind of unsettling work that’s right in line with Shyamalan’s usual style, though it’s a rare treat to get him on a project he didn’t write himself. During a panel for the series hosted by Variety, executive producer James Blumenthal explained how he didn’t expect to get the Sixth Sense creator on board, but sent him the first two episode scripts anyway. “I woke up the next morning at 6 o’clock,” he said. “He had already emailed me and all it said was ‘M. Night Shyamalan: W-T-F’ and I knew I had him.”

Watch the chilling full Servant trailer below. If you want to sign up for Apple TV+ and the dozen other major new streaming services, get ready to pay a decent monthly fee.