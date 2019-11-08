ASAP Rocky announces first Sweden concert since his arrest

ASAP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross

ASAP Rocky has announced his first concert in Sweden following his arrest in the country in early July. In August, he was found guilty of assault, but received no additional prison time. As such, he has been able to resume performing, release new music, and has started announcing shows again.

Rocky will headline a show at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11th, reports Billboard. Opening the show are several Swedish artists. Tickets will go on sale November 12th, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups. Shortly after that date, he will swing back to California to play Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Tickets to all of his upcoming shows can be purchased here.



This Stockholm show will mark the first time ASAP Rocky has returned to Sweden after being incarcerated for a month. Back in July, a video emerged of Rocky and members of his entourage fighting two men, one of whom is a 19-year-old Afghani political refugee named Mustafa Jafari, in the streets of Stockholm. The rapper was then charged with assaulting Jafari and those videos were used against him in court. ASAP Rocky claimed that he and his entourage were instigated by Jafari and his friend, and that he responded in self-defense. The judges found his story unconvincing, though, and dished out a suspended sentence and a fine of $1,307.

At some point during all of this, Donald Trump was made aware of Rocky’s trial through Kanye West, and he called the country’s prime minister to “personally vouch” for rapper and try to cover the cost of his bail — even though bail doesn’t exist in Sweden. Trump is still annoyed that Rocky never said “thank you”, even though his efforts had no impact on Rocky getting out of both jail and Sweden.

In recent news, Rocky’s Swedish lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, was shot in the head and chest several weeks ago in a targeted attack. He managed to contact emergency services himself and is still recovering.