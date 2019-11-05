AWOLNATION announces 2020 tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

AWOLNATION are teaming up with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness for a 2020 North American summer tour.
“The Lightning Riders Tour” kicks off May 22nd in Asbury Park, New Jersey and spans a total of 23 dates. The Beaches and Bleeker will appear in supporting roles.
Tickets are on sale beginning today, and you can get them here.
AWOLNATION 2020 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *$^
05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *^
05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *$^
05/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *$^
05/27 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *$^
05/29 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *$^
05/31 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *$^
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *$^
06/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *$^
06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre *$^
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *$^
06/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *$^
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *$^
06/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *$^
06/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *$^
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *$^
06/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore *$^
06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *$^
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *$^
06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *$^
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *$^
06/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *$^
* = w/ Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
$ = w/ The Beaches
^ = w/ Bleeker