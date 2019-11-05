AWOLNATION announces 2020 tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

AWOLNATION announce tour dates with Andrew McMahon

AWOLNATION are teaming up with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness for a 2020 North American summer tour.

“The Lightning Riders Tour” kicks off May 22nd in Asbury Park, New Jersey and spans a total of 23 dates. The Beaches and Bleeker will appear in supporting roles.



Tickets are on sale beginning today, and you can get them here.

AWOLNATION 2020 Tour Dates:

05/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *$^

05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *^

05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *$^

05/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *$^

05/27 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *$^

05/29 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *$^

05/31 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *$^

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *$^

06/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *$^

06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre *$^

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *$^

06/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *$^

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *$^

06/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *$^

06/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *$^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *$^

06/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore *$^

06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *$^

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *$^

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *$^

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *$^

06/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *$^

* = w/ Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

$ = w/ The Beaches

^ = w/ Bleeker