Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

AWOLNATION announces 2020 tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

"The Lightning Riders Tour" launches in May

by
on November 05, 2019, 10:59am
0 comments
AWOLNATION announce tour dates with Andrew McMahon
AWOLNATION announce tour dates with Andrew McMahon

AWOLNATION are teaming up with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness for a 2020 North American summer tour.

“The Lightning Riders Tour” kicks off May 22nd in Asbury Park, New Jersey and spans a total of 23 dates. The Beaches and Bleeker will appear in supporting roles.

Tickets are on sale beginning today, and you can get them here.

AWOLNATION 2020 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *$^
05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *^
05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *$^
05/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *$^
05/27 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *$^
05/29 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *$^
05/31 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *$^
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *$^
06/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *$^
06/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre *$^
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *$^
06/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *$^
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *$^
06/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *$^
06/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *$^
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *$^
06/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore *$^
06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *$^
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *$^
06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *$^
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *$^
06/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *$^

* = w/ Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
$ = w/ The Beaches
^ = w/ Bleeker

AWOLNATION Andrew McMahon Tour

Previous Story
Best Coast announce new album, Always Tomorrow, share “For the First Time”: Stream
Next Story
Album Review: Jeff Lynne’s ELO Treads Familiar Territory on From Out of Nowhere
No comments