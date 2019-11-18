Barns Courtney announces 2020 US tour

Barns Courtney

Barns Courtney has announced a 2020 US tour in support his recently released album 404.

The English singer-songwriter will kick off the 20-date outing in Albany, New York on April 28th. He’ll then visit cities like Detroit, New Orleans, Austin, San Francisco, and Kansas City before wrapping in St. Louis on June 4th.



Tickets are now on sale.

Barns Courtney 2020 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

05/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

05/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache at The Intersection

05/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/13 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA

05/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory & Constellation Room

05/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/30 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall