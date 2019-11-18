Barns Courtney announces 2020 US tour

Barns Courtney has announced a 2020 US tour in support his recently released album 404.
The English singer-songwriter will kick off the 20-date outing in Albany, New York on April 28th. He’ll then visit cities like Detroit, New Orleans, Austin, San Francisco, and Kansas City before wrapping in St. Louis on June 4th.
Tickets are now on sale.
Barns Courtney 2020 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
05/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
05/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache at The Intersection
05/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/13 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA
05/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
05/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
05/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory & Constellation Room
05/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/30 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall