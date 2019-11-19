Basia Bulat announces new Jim James-produced album Are You in Love?, shares “Your Girl”: Stream

Basia Bulat has announced a new album called Are You in Love?. Due out March 27th via Secret City Records, the effort is being previewed with the first track, “Your Girl”. In addition, the Canadian singer-songwriter has revealed a string of North American tour dates.
For the new release, Bulat enlisted My Morning Jacket’s Jim James as a producer. Recorded in Hi-Dez Studios in Joshua Tree and Montreal, the LP spans milestones in the three-time Polaris Music Prize finalist’s life, including falling in love and losing her father. “Throughout this whole record, I was struggling between keeping it together and letting go,” she explains in a press statement. “Between holding onto old narratives or accepting what’s before me.”
On lead single “Your Girl”, Bulat meshes folk tendencies with a more upbeat near-pop feel, and a vocal tone that strongly resembles Natalie Merchant. In a press release, Bulat explains the song’s roots:
“I wrote ‘Your Girl’ during a snowstorm in Montreal and recorded it under the warm desert sun in Joshua Tree. Someone once told me you can’t sing and cry at the same time but that wasn’t true for me when we were recording this one. There’s joy in finally being free from a painful situation, relief, laughter — even as it feels impossible to ever forget the pain or understand why that storm came through your life the way it did. And so, light on your feet, you dance with the memory instead. If you’re listening to this song and understand what I mean, know that I’m singing with you as we’re dancing in that swirling wind.”
The track comes equipped with a music video directed by Brian Sokolowski, which you can watch ahead.
In support of Are You in Love?, Bulat will be hitting the road for a North American tour. Following an appearance at South by Southwest, the trek will kick off in the Midwest before heading east to Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Washington, DC. She’ll pop up to Canada to hit everywhere between Halifax and Victoria, then jump back into the US for a West Coast leg that wraps on May 18th in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale November 22nd at 10:00am ET through Bulat’s website, and you can get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.
Pre-orders for the album are going on now. The cover artwork and tracklist are below, followed by Bulat’s complete tour itinerary.
Are You in Love? Artwork:
Are You in Love? Tracklist:
01. Are You in Love?
02. Electric Roses
03. Light Years
04. Homesick
05. Hall of Mirrors
06. I Believe It Now
07. No Control
08. Pale Blue
09. Already Forgiven
10. The Last Time
11. Fables
12. Love Is at the End of the World
Basia Bulat 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/13 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre
12/14 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre
12/27-01/01 – Woodford, AU @ Woodford Festival
01/02 – Sydney, AU @ LOW 302
01/03 – Sydney, AU @ LOW 302
01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Welsley Anne
01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Esplanade Hotel
03/18-22 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
04/01 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
04/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectivo
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/06 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
04/07 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
04/09 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/16 – Moncton, NB @ Central United Church
04/17- Charlottetown, NS @ Confederation Centre of the Arts
04/18 – Halifax, NS @ St Matthews Church
04/19 – Fredericton, NB @ Wilmot United Church
04/23 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
04/26 – Burnstown, ON @ Neat Coffee Shop
04/28 – Peterborough, ON @ Market Hall Performing Arts Centre
04/29 – London, ON @ Aeolian Hall
04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/01 – Guelph, ON @ Royal City Evangelical Missionary Church
05/02 – Waterford, ON @ Waterford Old Town Hall
05/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
05/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre
05/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper
05/08 – Calgary, AB @ Knox United Church
05/10 – Kamloops, BC @ Sagebrush Theatre
05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/12 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet