Basia Bulat announces new Jim James-produced album Are You in Love?, shares “Your Girl”: Stream

Basia Bulat, photo by Richmond Lam

Basia Bulat has announced a new album called Are You in Love?. Due out March 27th via Secret City Records, the effort is being previewed with the first track, “Your Girl”. In addition, the Canadian singer-songwriter has revealed a string of North American tour dates.

For the new release, Bulat enlisted My Morning Jacket’s Jim James as a producer. Recorded in Hi-Dez Studios in Joshua Tree and Montreal, the LP spans milestones in the three-time Polaris Music Prize finalist’s life, including falling in love and losing her father. “Throughout this whole record, I was struggling between keeping it together and letting go,” she explains in a press statement. “Between holding onto old narratives or accepting what’s before me.”



On lead single “Your Girl”, Bulat meshes folk tendencies with a more upbeat near-pop feel, and a vocal tone that strongly resembles Natalie Merchant. In a press release, Bulat explains the song’s roots:

“I wrote ‘Your Girl’ during a snowstorm in Montreal and recorded it under the warm desert sun in Joshua Tree. Someone once told me you can’t sing and cry at the same time but that wasn’t true for me when we were recording this one. There’s joy in finally being free from a painful situation, relief, laughter — even as it feels impossible to ever forget the pain or understand why that storm came through your life the way it did. And so, light on your feet, you dance with the memory instead. If you’re listening to this song and understand what I mean, know that I’m singing with you as we’re dancing in that swirling wind.”

The track comes equipped with a music video directed by Brian Sokolowski, which you can watch ahead.

In support of Are You in Love?, Bulat will be hitting the road for a North American tour. Following an appearance at South by Southwest, the trek will kick off in the Midwest before heading east to Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Washington, DC. She’ll pop up to Canada to hit everywhere between Halifax and Victoria, then jump back into the US for a West Coast leg that wraps on May 18th in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale November 22nd at 10:00am ET through Bulat’s website, and you can get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

Pre-orders for the album are going on now. The cover artwork and tracklist are below, followed by Bulat’s complete tour itinerary.

Are You in Love? Artwork:

Are You in Love? Tracklist:

01. Are You in Love?

02. Electric Roses

03. Light Years

04. Homesick

05. Hall of Mirrors

06. I Believe It Now

07. No Control

08. Pale Blue

09. Already Forgiven

10. The Last Time

11. Fables

12. Love Is at the End of the World

Basia Bulat 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/13 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

12/14 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

12/27-01/01 – Woodford, AU @ Woodford Festival

01/02 – Sydney, AU @ LOW 302

01/03 – Sydney, AU @ LOW 302

01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Welsley Anne

01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Esplanade Hotel

03/18-22 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

04/01 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

04/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectivo

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/06 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

04/07 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/16 – Moncton, NB @ Central United Church

04/17- Charlottetown, NS @ Confederation Centre of the Arts

04/18 – Halifax, NS @ St Matthews Church

04/19 – Fredericton, NB @ Wilmot United Church

04/23 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

04/26 – Burnstown, ON @ Neat Coffee Shop

04/28 – Peterborough, ON @ Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

04/29 – London, ON @ Aeolian Hall

04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/01 – Guelph, ON @ Royal City Evangelical Missionary Church

05/02 – Waterford, ON @ Waterford Old Town Hall

05/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

05/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre

05/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Station on Jasper

05/08 – Calgary, AB @ Knox United Church

05/10 – Kamloops, BC @ Sagebrush Theatre

05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/12 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet