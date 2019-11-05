Bat for Lashes announces 2020 North American tour

Bat for Lashes, photo by Logan White

Bat for Lashes returned over the summer with her first album in three years, Lost Girls. Now, she’s bringing that record to the masses with a North American 2020 tour.

Following a brief winter run in the UK, the English songwriter also known as Natasha Khan will come stateside in February for a series of concerts. The gigs are marked for Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Boston, Toronto, and New York.



Tickets for the 2020 dates go on sale this Friday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you’ll be able to purchase them here. Find her full itinerary below.

Bat for Lashes 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/26 – London, UK @ Earth

11/28 – Brighton, UK @ St. Bartholomews Church

02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

02/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

02/18 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

02/19 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

