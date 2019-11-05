Bat for Lashes announces 2020 North American tour

Bat for Lashes returned over the summer with her first album in three years, Lost Girls. Now, she’s bringing that record to the masses with a North American 2020 tour.
Following a brief winter run in the UK, the English songwriter also known as Natasha Khan will come stateside in February for a series of concerts. The gigs are marked for Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Boston, Toronto, and New York.
Tickets for the 2020 dates go on sale this Friday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you’ll be able to purchase them here. Find her full itinerary below.
Bat for Lashes 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/26 – London, UK @ Earth
11/28 – Brighton, UK @ St. Bartholomews Church
02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
02/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
02/18 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
02/19 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Revisit Bat for Lashes’ This Must Be the Gig appearance from last month, in which she talks about the power of meditation.
