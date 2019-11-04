Bauhaus reunite for first concert in 13 years: Setlist + Video

Bauhaus reunite in Los Angeles for first shows in 13 years

Goth-rock purveyors Bauhaus reunited at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Their first concert in 13 years, Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J delivered a 15-song set consisting of covers, fan favorites, and rarities.

The band kicked things off with a cover of John Cale’s “Rosegarden Funeral of Sores” before proceeding to play a mix of fan favorites (“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, “Dark Entries”, “She’s In Parties”) and rarities (“Spy in the Cab”, “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes”, and “The Three Shadows, Part II”). They wrapped up the night with a trio of covers: Iggy Pop’s “Sister Midnight”, T. Rex’s “Telegram Sam”, and David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust”.



See the full setlist and watch fan-captured footage below.

Bauhaus have two more reunion show at the Palladium in the books — one tonight and another on December 1st. Murphy is then set to play a series of solo shows at NYC’s (Le) Poisson Rouge in January.

Setlist:

Rosegarden Funeral of Sores (John Cale cover)

Double Dare

In The Flat Field

A God in an Alcove

In Fear of Fear

Spy in the Cab (First since 1983)

Terror Couple Kill Colonel

Swing the Heartache

She’s in Parties

Bela Lugosi’s Dead

Kick in the Eye

The Man With the X-Ray Eyes (First since 1982; “Press The Eject” version)

Stigmata Martyr

Silent Hedges

Dark Entries

Encore:

The Three Shadows, Part II (First time since 1983)

Sister Midnight (Iggy Pop cover) (Live debut by Bauhaus)

Telegram Sam (T. Rex cover)

Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)