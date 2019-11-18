Beach Slang announce North American tour dates

Beach Slang have announced a North American headlining tour in support of their forthcoming new album, The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City.
The 29-date outing launches March 13th in Nashville. Further stops include major markets like New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boise, Denver, Omaha, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Boston. Following a three-night Canadian run (Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto), the tour will wrap up April 22nd in Washington, DC.
No word yet on if The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, who features heavily on The Deadbeat Bang, will accompany Beach Slang on the road. (We’ve reached out to the band’s publicist for comment.)
Ahead of their 2020 jaunt, Beach Slang have a few remaining dates with Goo Goo Dolls. You can find the band’s full schedule below, and get tickets to the upcoming shows here.
Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City drops January 10th. Beach Slang recently dug into the inspiration behind their latest single, “Tommy in the 80s”, for a Consequence of Sound Origins feature. Revisit the track below.
Beach Slang 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ Taphouse Grill
11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre #
11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #
11/22 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre #
11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City #
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #
11/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
12/11 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount #
12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
03/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)
03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos
03/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room
03/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock Room
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg
03/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/28 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
03/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
04/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/02 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater
04/03 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
04/05 – Salt Lake City, ID @ Urban Lounge
04/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
04/07 – Omaha, NE @ Slow Down
04/08 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall FBC
04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
04/11 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/18 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
04/19 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
04/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
# = w/ Goo Goo Dolls
* = w/ Pkew Pkew Pkew