Beach Slang announce North American tour dates

Beach Slang, photo by Charlie Lowe

Beach Slang have announced a North American headlining tour in support of their forthcoming new album, The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City.

The 29-date outing launches March 13th in Nashville. Further stops include major markets like New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boise, Denver, Omaha, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Boston. Following a three-night Canadian run (Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto), the tour will wrap up April 22nd in Washington, DC.



No word yet on if The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, who features heavily on The Deadbeat Bang, will accompany Beach Slang on the road. (We’ve reached out to the band’s publicist for comment.)

Ahead of their 2020 jaunt, Beach Slang have a few remaining dates with Goo Goo Dolls. You can find the band’s full schedule below, and get tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City drops January 10th. Beach Slang recently dug into the inspiration behind their latest single, “Tommy in the 80s”, for a Consequence of Sound Origins feature. Revisit the track below.

Beach Slang 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ Taphouse Grill

11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre #

11/20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

11/22 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre #

11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City #

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

11/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

12/11 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount #

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

03/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)

03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

03/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock Room

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg

03/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/28 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

04/03 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04/05 – Salt Lake City, ID @ Urban Lounge

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/07 – Omaha, NE @ Slow Down

04/08 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall FBC

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

04/11 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/18 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

04/19 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

04/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

# = w/ Goo Goo Dolls

* = w/ Pkew Pkew Pkew