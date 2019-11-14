Beck releases new Pharrell-produced track “Everlasting Nothing”: Stream

Beck, photo by Philip Cosores

With just a few weeks until Beck’s latest album Hyperspace comes to a planet near you, the veteran singer-songwriter has gone into warp drive releasing new songs. Beck’s latest is “Everlasting Nothing”, and like “Saw Lightning”, “Hyperlife”, “Uneventful Days”, and “Dark Places”, the new cut had help from your favorite hitmaker’s favorite hitmaker, Pharrell Williams.

Beck previously performed “Everlasting Nothing” live twice in 2013, and while it’s unclear how much of it has been reworked, it definitely has that funky Pharrell feeling. The song is built around a sweet, simple, country-rock melody and wildly detailed backing tracks. There’s a conventional drum set in addition to 808s, densely layered supporting vocals, synths that sound like tin flutes, and at least three different guitar effects that only occasionally overlap: an acoustic, a clean electric, and a wall of electric distortion. That’s a lot to keep balanced, but as you might expect with perfectionists like Beck and Pharrell co-producing, the mix is impeccably crisp. Listen to “Everlasting Nothing” below.



Earlier this week, Beck released Paisley Park Sessions, a tribute to Prince recorded at the Purple One’s estate. Hyperspace will materialize on November 22nd via Capitol Records. Pre-orders are ongoing. Beck has a few festival appearances upcoming, including Intersect Las Vegas and the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas. Get your tickets here.

Listen to Beck discuss Hyperspace and more on the recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…:

