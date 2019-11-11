Beck covers Prince in medley recorded at Paisley Park: Stream

Beck has released a new EP called Paisley Park Sessions, recorded at Prince’s legendary Minnesota recording complex. Included alongside renditions of Beck’s own “Where It’s At” and “Up All Night” is a medley of Prince covers featuring “Raspberry Beret”, “When Doves Cry”, “Kiss”, and “1999”.

An Amazon Original exclusive, Paisley Park Sessions marks the first time a “major music artist” has recorded in Paisley Park’s Studio A since Prince died in 2016, according to a press release. In a behind-the-scenes video of the sessions, Beck says, “I’ve heard the name since I was a child, ‘Paisley Park,’ and you sort of imagine this place. It’s special to be here and see it in person… Every studio has its own life to it, kind of special energy. It felt very creative.”



Paisley Park Sessions is available now on all tiers of Amazon Music, and you can stream it below along with the BTS clip. Performance clips from the recording are set to debut on November 18th.

(Read: Top 25 Tours of the 2010s)

Meanwhile, Beck is set to release his latest full-length, Hyperspace, on November 22nd. He’s set to perform at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas and Intersect Las Vegas next month, and you can get tickets to all his upcoming gigs here.

Below, check out Beck’s new interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which he discusses working with Pharrell Williams on Hyperspace.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS