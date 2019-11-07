Beck shares slow-burning new track “Dark Places”: Stream

Beck, photo by Philip Cosores

Back in the spring, Beck announced his upcoming new album Hyperspace. Since then, the multiple Grammy award-winning artist has shared a litter of singles, including “Saw Lightning”, “Hyperlife”, and “Uneventful Days”. Now he’s unveiled his newest song, “Dark Places”.

Similar to past tracks, the latest tune is also a collaborative effort with Pharrell, both on writing and production (along with David Greenbaum on the latter). While the previous singles have had a quick cyclical refrain, “Dark Places” takes ample room to breathe, carving out its clear steps and rising not necessarily to a peak, more of an expansive horizon.



“Dark Places” comes paired with an equally dreamy lyric video featuring a young woman perched on her car overlooking Los Angeles. Our protagonist appears listless and trapped in thought, idling the time from an orange twilight into night before driving off.

Listen to Beck’s “Dark Places” below.

Hyperspace arrives in full on November 22nd via Capitol Records. Beck has a couple tour dates ahead, including a performance at Intersect Las Vegas. Find tickets here.