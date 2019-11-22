Menu
Beck shares new dreamy album Hyperspace: Stream

The singer's 14th studio album includes contributions from Pharrell, Sky Ferreira, and Coldplay's Chris Martin

by
on November 22, 2019, 12:00am
0 comments
Beck Hyperspace Stream
Beck, photo by Citizen Kane Wayne

Today Beck releases his 14th studio album Hyperspace. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The veteran singer-songwriter called in some heavy hitter guests for the album, with Pharrell co-writing and producing more than half the songs, and contributions from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, along with Sky Ferreira.

The 11-track collection sees Beck at his dreamiest, folding ambient synth textures into slow-groover pop tunes. In a recent interview on the Sirius XM show Volume West (via Yahoo Entertainment) , Beck talked about the album’s formation, saying, “I think [Hyperspace] was going to be more varied, and then at the last minute, I just kind of went with the quieter, more smooth and atmospheric songs that just felt like, ‘OK, this feels like a record.’”

The LP arrives in full today via Capitol Records. Physical copies, including exclusive vinyl and merch bundles, are available through Beck’s online store. The songwriter has just a few tour dates ahead, including a performance at Intersect Las Vegas. Find tickets here.

(Read: Beck in 10 Songs)

Hyperspace Artwork:

Beck Hyperspace Artwork

Hyperspace Tracklist:
01. Hyperlife
02. Uneventful Days
03. Saw Lightning
04. Die Waiting
05. Chemical
06. See Through
07. Hyperspace
08. Stratosphere
09. Dark Places
10. Star
11. Everlasting Nothing

