Back in the summer, Behemoth frontman Nergal made headlines when he revealed that he was kicked out of a YMCA for wearing a Darkthrone t-shirt and telling staff he didn’t believe in Jesus. Now, the metal musician is admitting he made the whole thing up.

Nergal told a convincing story back in August, when Behemoth were supporting Slipknot in the United States during the Knotfest Roadshow. The singer filmed himself coming out a YMCA somewhere in the States, claiming he had just been booted from the location, where he had hoped to get in a workout.



In the video, Nergal tells his driver, “Guess what happened? This is a YMCA, right? They saw my Darkthrone shirt, and then asked us, ‘Do you worship our lord Jesus Christ?’ …. and [we told them] we don’t. … and they wouldn’t let us work out in the YMCA here.”

In a new interview with Kerrang!, Nergal was asked about another recent controversy in which he posted images of a t-shirt with the words “Black metal against Antifa”. While answering that question, he brought up the YMCA incident, fessing up to the lie.

“First of all, people misinterpret things on the spot. They don’t ask questions anymore. It made headlines everywhere. And I like stirring the shit up – that’s my nature. I like trolling, and I like provoking people. Remember that story of me being rejected from the YMCA? [Behemoth bassist] Orion and I went, but we had to go back to another gym, and I just made up the story that we were rejected because of our beliefs.”

He continued, “Man, it made headlines all over the place. People are being f**king outraged … people saying that I should get beaten, that my opponents would just be happy about that. And I’m just reading all these comments and all these headlines and I’m going like, ‘Why no one would bother to ask me if it’s true?’ Because it wasn’t true, I made up a story. It was again another occasion that I realized how it’s easy to manipulate people, how to fool them around and just make whatever you want to do.”

Last year, Nergal gave Heavy Consequence our own big headline. We asked the singer what he thought about online comments that the title of Behemoth’s 2018 album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, sounded like the name of an emo disc.

He told us, “Ten seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids, and then another hundred, and another hundred, so by the end of the record, there’d be no emo kids in the world. So, maybe we should encourage them to listen to the record?” Watch that video interview above.

When he’s not making up stories, Nergal is creating excellent music with Behemoth. The Polish extreme metal band’s 2014 LP, The Satanist, recently landed at No. 1 on our list of the Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s.