Ariana Grande and Bernie Sanders, photo via Twitter/@ArianaGrande

The fifth Democratic debate is taking place in Atlanta tonight, and it looks like Bernie Sanders took the opportunity to get to town a little early to catch some live music. The Vermont Senator attended Ariana Grande’s concert at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday, and no one could have been more thrilled than the singer herself.

The pop star took to Twitter to share pictures of herself and the 78-year-old politician, along with a special note for Sanders (via TMZ). “MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!” wrote the 2020 Grammy nominee. She wrapped the post on a personal note, stating, “also i will never smile this hard again promise.”



Grande added that she’s been working with HeadCount, a voter registration organization that partners with musicians and festivals. Together, they’ve apparently “already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone.”

Bernie responded in kind with his own tweet, calling the singer “a wonderful entertainer.” He also thanked her “for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders and Grande have hinted at being fans of one another. Last month, Grande tweeted to her fans, “baby how you feelin,” which Sanders responded to with his anthemic slogan, “Ready to fight for Medicare for All.”

The senator’s been connecting with musicians left and right to help spread the political word to the youth. In August, he sat down with Cardi B to discuss topics like climate change and student debt. Then in October, he got Jack White to play one of his campaign rallies. During the last election cycle, Sanders sat down for an interview with Killer Mike.

Meanwhile, Grande still has a handful of tour dates ahead, and you can find tickets here. Bernie might be a little too busy with the campaign trail to make another show.

See the all the social media love below.

