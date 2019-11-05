Menu
Best Coast announce new album, Always Tomorrow, share “For the First Time”: Stream

Plus, check out their 2020 North American tour dates

on November 05, 2019, 10:50am
Best Coast, photo by Kevin Haynes

Next year, Best Coast will return with their fourth studio album. Dubbed Always Tomorrow, it’s the group’s first proper full-length in five years and serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s California Nights. Last year, Best Coast released the children’s album Best Kids.

As a first taste of Always Tomorrow, the duo of Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno is sharing lead single “For the First Time”. The steadily rolling tune sees Cosentino emerging from a breakup feeling renewed: “And I guess this is what they mean when they say people can change/ Cause I finally feel free, I feel like myself again/ But for the first time.”

Additionally, Best Coast have lined up a North American tour behind the new album featuring support from Mannequin Pussy. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 8th, and can be purchased here.

Check out the Kevin Haynes-directed video for “For the First Time”, followed by the two-piece’s full live schedule.

Best Coast 2020 Tour Dates:
02/27 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
02/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
03/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
03/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
03/07 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/10 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
03/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
03/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

