Former punk rocker Beto O’Rourke ends presidential campaign

Beto O'Rourke wearing Metallica shirt

America will have to wait for its first punk rock president — Beto O’Rourke is ending his candidacy for 2020.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke announced in a letter posted to Medium. “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.



After nearly defeating Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas Senate race, O’Rourke announced his candidacy for president back in March. Despite the possibility of Mars Volta reuniting at his inauguration, his campaign never gained much traction. It likely didn’t help that a photo of musician (Sandy) Alex G with spilled beer on his pants was confused for one of O’Rourke peeing his pants.

O’Rourke says he has no immediate plans for the future, having already ruled out a 2020 run for Senate. So, he’ll have plenty of time to curate punk rock playlists and attend Metallica concerts.