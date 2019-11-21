Better Call Saul Season 5 gets premiere date, first-look photos, and new teaser: Watch

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul, photo by Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Suit up, it’s almost time to head to court: Better Call Saul returns this February for its highly anticipated fifth season. Today, AMC finally confirmed that the Breaking Bad prequel will have a two-night premiere next year on February 23rd and 24th.

In anticipation, they’ve let loose a number of first-look images — featuring Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) — and a clever little teaser.



Catch both below. To bide your time, you can catch the rather excellent El Camino on Netflix or revisit several of our Breaking Bad Week features, from a ranking of all the cold opens to the best schemes cooked up by Walt and Jesse.