Bikini Kill announce 2020 reunion tour dates

Bikini Kill, photo by Debi Del Grande

After reuniting for a short run of coastal concerts over the summer, Bikini Kill have today revealed a full list of 2020 tour dates. It marks their first expansive North American tour in over 20 years.

The riot grrrl pioneers have mapped out 13 shows for the spring. Things kick off March 13th in the band’s hometown of Olympia, Washington at a benefit show for Interfaith Works, a homeless shelter and services program prioritizing women and single LGBT adults in the local community. From there, Bikini Kill will hit up Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, and elsewhere. In August, they’ll head to Norway for an appearance at Oslo’s Øya Festival.



Fans subscribed to the band’s email newsletter will get access to a ticket pre-sale on November 7th from 9:00 a.m. PT to 12:00 p.m. PT. General on-sale begins November 8th, and you can also check for tickets here.

Find Bikini Kill’s full tour schedule below.

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater *

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

03/19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

05/16 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground

05/18 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

05/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

* = w/ Table Sugar

# = w/ Mecca Normal

^ = w/ Lithics

Below, watch Bikini Kill’s performance of “Rebel Girl” with Joan Jett from one of their Brooklyn shows this past June: