Billie Eilish records live album at Jack White’s Third Man Records

Billie Eilish (photo via Amy Price) and Jack White

Billie Eilish recently visited Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville to cut a live album direct-to-acetate disc, according to The Tennessean.

Eilish and her brother, Finneas, played a secret, invite-only show at Third Man on Wednesday night. The 11-song acoustic set included performances of “Ocean Eyes”, “Bury a Friend”, “I Love You”, and “Bad Guy”.



The 17-year-old pop singer was apparently struck by the recording process, commenting at one point, “Do you see that? They’re like making my voice onto a thing. Like right now! That’s crazy.”

(Read: Billie Eilish Throws an Unconventional, Unholy Mass Onstage)

White introduced Eilish’s performance, describing the singer “as someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring.” Later, Eilish returned the kind words by thanking White for “inspiring a whole generation of people to do what they want.”

According to Third Man, the live LP will be available in December at the label’s retail locations in Nashville and Detroit. Specific release details are still forthcoming.

Eilish recently announced an extensive tour behind her breakout debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which is one of 100 favorite releases of the last decade. To coincide with the tour’s launch, she is also planning to release new music in the near future.

Get tickets to Eilish’s upcoming tour dates here.