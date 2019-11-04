Billie Eilish plans to release two new songs soon

Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

The momentum behind Billie Eilish’s acclaimed debut is still going strong, what with the announcement of a supporting arena tour for next year. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? also just landed on our Top 100 Albums of the 2010s list. Even so, the mega pop star has revealed that she has new music on the way soon, in addition to a fresh music video for her single “Xanny”.

“Yes, the ‘Xanny’ music video is coming,” Eilish, our 2018 Rookie of the Year, said in one of her Instagram Stories over the weekend. “Yes, I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of. Be patient, damn!”



Eilish stopped short of divulging a timeline for these three releases, but as Uproxx points out, she and brother/primary collaborator Finneas have been hard at work on all-new songs for some time now. “We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure,” Finneas told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month.

(Read: Billie Eilish Throws an Unconventional, Unholy Mass Onstage)

Today’s teasing news comes ahead of a number of winter festivals for Eilish, including Mexico’s Corona Capital and ALTer Ego Fest in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old phenomenon will then embark on her 2020 word tour beginning in March. Grab your tickets here.

billie says the music video for “xanny” and 2 unreleased songs are coming! (via instagram stories) pic.twitter.com/bEbuYvaqfw — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) November 3, 2019

Eilish recently defied gravity during her Saturday Night Live debut, as well as performed an acoustic set during an event for UNICEF. Revisit footage of her acoustic rendition of “bad guy”: