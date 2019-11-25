Billie Eilish performs “all the good girls go to hell” at the AMAs: Watch

Billie Eilish at the American Music Awards

Pop music’s most unexpected idol, Billie Eilish, took the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. She performed “all the good girls go to hell”, off her remarkable debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. It marked her first-ever awards show performance.

Tyler, the Creator has the honor of welcoming Eilish to the stage, saying, “Early this year my album IGOR was the No. 1 album in the country. Then this 17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that.” Then out came that teenaged pop star to literally set the stage on fire. With her brother Finneas behind her, Eilish delivered a truly hot rendition of her hit single in front of a wall of flames, ending the performance looking dead into the camera as she slowly rose above the stage.



Check out a replay of her performance below, and see more AMAs performance by following all our coverage.

(Read: Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

You can also still catch Billie Eilish live supporting When We All Fall Asleep at a few winter music festivals and on her 2020 world tour. Secure tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

In addition to performing her hit single, Eilish is tied with Ariana Grande for the second-most nominations at the AMAs. Before she performed, she’d won the evening’s first award, Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock, but lost Favorite Album — Pop/Rock to Taylor Swift. Afterwards, she took home New Artist of the Year, and is still up for Favorite Music Video — “Bad Guy”, Favorite Social Artist, and Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock.

It looks like it’ll be a big awards season for Eilish. At just 17 years old, she’s the youngest nominee ever to receive Grammy nominations in all four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

It’s no surprise Eilish was tapped to perform at the AMAs. Over the past year, she’s transformed from our 2018 Rookie of the Year into an alt-queen who claimed the weirdest throne in pop. She wrote not only one of the top pop songs of the decade, but one of the top songs of the 2010s in general, off one of the top albums of the 2010s. Sometimes it doesn’t take long to recognize that a game-changer walks among us. Just think, she’s already rolling out new music, too.