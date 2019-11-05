Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, photo by Philip Cosores

Billy Corgan kicked off his fall solo tour with the first of three shows at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on Monday night. The concert was split into two sets which included a number of new songs and some interesting cover choices.

Corgan opened the evening with eight songs from his recently announced double album, Cotillions. While the tracks had previously been played during European gigs over the summer, this was the first time American audiences had their chance to hear the new material.



The latter half of the night featured material from Smashing Pumpkins and Zwan, as well as renditions of Sharon Van Etten’s “Every Time the Sun Comes Up” and “Little” Jimmy Dickens’ “Another Bridge to Burn”.

Find video of Corgan performing new songs “Hard Times”, “Cri de Coeur”, and “Dancehall” below, followed by the complete setlist.

Corgan has plenty of more tour dates on the books leading up to the November 22nd release of Cotillions. Get tickets here.

“Hard Times”:

“Cri de Coeur”:

“Dancehall”:

“Happy Birthday” for Pamela:

Setlist:

Hard Times

To Scatter One’s Own

Faithless Darling

Apologia (Poppies…Sleep)

Cri De Couer

Buffalo Boy

Dancehall

Anon

The Spaniards

Processional

Half-Life of an Autodidact

Archer

Little Maggie

Set 2

Wound (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Thirty-Three (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Spaceboy (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Violet Rays (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Endless Summer (Zwan song)

Tonight, Tonight (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Every Time the Sun Comes Up (Sharon Van Etten cover)

Another Bridge to Burn (‘Little’ Jimmy Dickens cover)

Hangin’ On

Daphne Descends (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Happy Birthday to You (to Pamela)

Travels (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Disarm (The Smashing Pumpkins song)

Black Lung

Cast a Stone (Zwan song)

Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) (The Smashing Pumpkins song)