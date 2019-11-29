Bishop Briggs performs “Jekyll & Hide” on Kimmel: Watch

Bishop Briggs on Kimmel

Bishop Briggs returned earlier this month with her sophomore album, Champion. To promote the new effort, the British artist stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to perform one of its early singles, “Jekyll & Hide”.

According to the 27-year-old musician, the track is about her hectic dating life,



“The title is spelt Hide not Hyde. GET IT!??!!!!! Word play gets me way too hype. I wrote this one with K. Flay and it was produced by Joel Little. In the chorus, we wrote ‘are you Jekyll & Hyde-ing me?’ as a way to describe the chaotic feeling of dating someone who has two very different sides. I hope you like it. And if you don’t, please don’t tell me. I’m far too sensitive to hear that.”

Replay the performance below. To catch Briggs live for yourself, purchase tickets to her upcoming shows here.

WHAT IS LIFE!?! CATCH US ON @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT ON ABC PERFORMING JEKYLL & HIDE 🌹 #KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/JJqsrKrsR6 — Bishop Briggs (@thatgirlbishop) November 27, 2019