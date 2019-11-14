Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam release date, first look at concept art

Black Adam concept art

With all the hubbub around Joker and the wild casting going on for Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, it was easy to forget that DC Films still has an interconnected universe out there. Today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reminded everyone that not only does the DC Extended Universe exist, but he’s actually part of it. The actor has revealed the release date for his upcoming comic book blockbuster Black Adam, as well as a first look at concept art from the film.

In an Instagram post, Johnson announced that Black Adam will soar into theaters on December 22nd, 2021. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Run All Night, Jungle Cruise) from a script by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage), with production expected to begin next July.



Johnson also shared a piece of concept art featuring himself in the title role, as drawn by digital artist BossLogic and iconic comic artist Jim Lee. Explaining the character, Johnson wrote,

“BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way. Truth and justice — the BLACK ADAM way.”

Black Adam actually isn’t a true superhero, and only recently gained the “anti-hero” label. The character in fact started out as the arch nemesis of Shazam, the hero Zachary Levi brought to life in his family-friendly cinematic debut earlier this year. An ancient Egyptian despot who draws his power from a similar mystical source as Shazam, Black Adam is reincarnated into modern times when his scarab necklace is unearthed.

How Black Adam will actually connect to Shazam! is anyone’s guess at this point. Same goes for its ties to the other upcoming DCEU productions: Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (February 7th, 2020), Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5th, 2020),The Suicide Squad (August 6th, 2021), or Aquaman 2 (December 16, 2022). There’s also that Flash movie Andy Muschietti is supposed to be directing, but the movie has had so many false starts at this point, we’ll believe it when we see it.

Johnson, meanwhile, will next appear in Jumanji: The Next Level and then Jungle Cruise. He’s also apparently considering a run for president.