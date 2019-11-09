The Black Crowes to reunite for 30th anniversary Shake Your Money Maker tour

The Black Crowes' cover art for Shake Your Money Maker

The Black Crowes will reunite in 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

As Jambands points out, posters advertising an upcoming reunion tour have begun popping up via electronic billboards in New York City. So far, dates have been revealed for a July 17th show at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center and a July 18 performance at New York’s Jones Beach Theater.



Each show will feature a full performance of Shake Your Money Maker along with a second set of greatest hits.

A proper tour announcement is expected shortly. You’ll be able find tickets to the upcoming shows here.

The forthcoming jaunt will mark The Black Crowes’ first shows together in six years. The band announced their breakup in 2015 stemming from a dispute over ownership rights.

Earlier this year, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson appeared on Kyle Meredith With… and revisited some of the band’s past records. Listen below.

