The Black Crowes perform acoustic set for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic: Watch

The Black Crowes performing on Morning Becomes Eclectic, photo via KCRW

The newly reunited Black Crowes visited Los Angeles radio station KCRW and recorded an in-studio session on Morning Becomes Eclectic. Chris and Rich Robinson performed a four-song acoustic set, including “Jealous Again” and “She Talks to Angels”. You can watch both of those performances below, and replay the full session and an interview with the band here.

Next summer, the Robinson brothers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker by embarking on a 46-date North American tour. Get your tickets here. The band previewed the tour during an intimate show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this week.

