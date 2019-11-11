The Black Crowes announce 46-date Shake Your Money Maker tour

The Black Crowes, photo by Josh Cheuse

The Black Crowes have unveiled the full 46-date itinerary for their upcoming 30th anniversary tour celebrating Shake Your Money Maker.

The 2020 North American summer tour kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 17th and runs through the middle of September, wrapping up on September 19th in Los Angeles.



Joining Chris and Rich Robinson on the road will be a touring lineup consisting of guitarist Isiah Mitchell of Earthless, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha of Once and Future Band, and session bassist Tim LeFebvre, known for his contributions to David Bowie’s Blackstar, according to Rolling Stone. Longtime drummer Steve Gorman, who recently wrote a memoir detailing the band’s trials and tribulations, will apparently not be a part of the tour.

Each show will feature a full performance of The Black Crowes’ 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, along with a set of greatest hits.

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com, and can also be purchased here.

To coincide with today’s announcement, The Black Crowes will play an intimate gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom this evening (Nov. 11th), and a second show at Los Angeles’ Troubadour on November 14th.

The Black Crowes 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum