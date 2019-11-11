The Black Crowes announce 46-date Shake Your Money Maker tour

The Black Crowes have unveiled the full 46-date itinerary for their upcoming 30th anniversary tour celebrating Shake Your Money Maker.
The 2020 North American summer tour kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 17th and runs through the middle of September, wrapping up on September 19th in Los Angeles.
Joining Chris and Rich Robinson on the road will be a touring lineup consisting of guitarist Isiah Mitchell of Earthless, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha of Once and Future Band, and session bassist Tim LeFebvre, known for his contributions to David Bowie’s Blackstar, according to Rolling Stone. Longtime drummer Steve Gorman, who recently wrote a memoir detailing the band’s trials and tribulations, will apparently not be a part of the tour.
Each show will feature a full performance of The Black Crowes’ 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, along with a set of greatest hits.
Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com, and can also be purchased here.
To coincide with today’s announcement, The Black Crowes will play an intimate gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom this evening (Nov. 11th), and a second show at Los Angeles’ Troubadour on November 14th.
The Black Crowes 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman
06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum