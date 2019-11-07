Black Lips announce new album Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, share “Gentleman”: Stream

Black Lips, photo by Dani Pujalte

Atlanta rock outfit The Black Lips returned last month with a new single, “Odelia”, in anticipation of their follow-up to 2017’s Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?. Now, the band has announced details of their ninth full-length, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, which drops on January 24th. They’ve also shared a second single in “Gentleman”.

Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart was recorded direct-to-tape, returning The Black Lips to their lo-fi roots. But this is hardly a retread of the band’s earlier garage rock efforts. The Black Lips have undergone several lineup changes over the last few years, and Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart will be their first LP with new guitarist Jeff Clarke, previously of Demon’s Claws, as well as drummer Oakley Munson from The Witnesses.



Perhaps the new members are behind the shift in direction, or maybe The Black Lips are just exaggerating the twang that was always lurking underneath. Like we heard on “Odelia”, The Black Lips display a more pronounced country sound on “Gentleman”. Hear for yourself below.

While January 24th might seem a long way away, pre-orders for Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart are ongoing. The Black Lips have also added six Florida stops to the announced tour, and you can take a look at all the remaining shows below. Get those tickets here.

Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart Artwork:

The Black Lips Tour:

10/18 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Larmier Lounge

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

10/26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

11/08 – London, UK @ EartH

11/09 – Salford, UK @ The White HOtel

11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Liverpool

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/16 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival

11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

11/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Skatecafe Karin & Yvonne

11/23 – Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210

12/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

12/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracude

12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

01/21 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

01/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

01/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

01/24 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

01/25 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

01/26 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury