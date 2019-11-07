Black Lips announce new album Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, share “Gentleman”: Stream

Atlanta rock outfit The Black Lips returned last month with a new single, “Odelia”, in anticipation of their follow-up to 2017’s Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?. Now, the band has announced details of their ninth full-length, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, which drops on January 24th. They’ve also shared a second single in “Gentleman”.
Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart was recorded direct-to-tape, returning The Black Lips to their lo-fi roots. But this is hardly a retread of the band’s earlier garage rock efforts. The Black Lips have undergone several lineup changes over the last few years, and Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart will be their first LP with new guitarist Jeff Clarke, previously of Demon’s Claws, as well as drummer Oakley Munson from The Witnesses.
Perhaps the new members are behind the shift in direction, or maybe The Black Lips are just exaggerating the twang that was always lurking underneath. Like we heard on “Odelia”, The Black Lips display a more pronounced country sound on “Gentleman”. Hear for yourself below.
While January 24th might seem a long way away, pre-orders for Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart are ongoing. The Black Lips have also added six Florida stops to the announced tour, and you can take a look at all the remaining shows below. Get those tickets here.
Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart Artwork:
The Black Lips Tour:
10/18 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/20 – Denver, CO @ Larmier Lounge
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
10/26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
11/08 – London, UK @ EartH
11/09 – Salford, UK @ The White HOtel
11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
11/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Liverpool
11/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
11/16 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival
11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
11/19 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
11/21 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
11/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Skatecafe Karin & Yvonne
11/23 – Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210
12/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
12/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracude
12/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
01/21 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
01/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
01/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
01/24 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
01/25 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
01/26 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury