Bloc Party perform Silent Alarm single “Banquet” on Corden: Watch

Bloc Party on James Corden

Bloc Party have spent most of the year celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut record, Silent Alarm. The UK rockers not only released a corresponding live album, but also embarked on a tour in which they played the 2005 effort from start to finish.

To further commemorate the LP, Bloc Party appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday. Led by longtime frontperson Kele Okereke, the band performed one of its earliest singles, “Banquet”, while doused in sleek black and blue lights. Replay the video below.



In related news, Okereke just released a solo album called 2042 earlier this month.