Bloc Party perform Silent Alarm single “Banquet” on Corden: Watch

The UK rockers continue to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut LP

by
on November 29, 2019, 1:25pm
Bloc Party on James Corden

Bloc Party have spent most of the year celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut record, Silent Alarm. The UK rockers not only released a corresponding live album, but also embarked on a tour in which they played the 2005 effort from start to finish.

To further commemorate the LP, Bloc Party appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday. Led by longtime frontperson Kele Okereke, the band performed one of its earliest singles, “Banquet”, while doused in sleek black and blue lights. Replay the video below.

(Read: Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

In related news, Okereke just released a solo album called 2042 earlier this month.

