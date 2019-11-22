Dev Hynes premieres score for Queen & Slim: Stream

Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye

Devonté Hynes of Blood Orange has shared his score for Queen & Slim, the new protest art film by Emmy-winning producer Lena Waithe and “Formation” music-video director Melina Matsoukas. Listen to it in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The score for Queen & Slim is a 20-track release helmed by Hynes himself. It’s a primarily orchestral score that includes strings, woodwinds, piano, and horns. This isn’t Hynes first score for a film. Back in 2014, he composed and performed the score for the James Franco film Palo Alto.



Hynes is also featured on the Queen & Slim soundtrack. It’s a star-studded compilation that also includes contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, EarthGang, Moses Sumney, BJ the Chicago Kid, The Internet member Syd, and Bilal, as well as a brand new song from Ms. Lauryn Hill.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

As previously mentioned, Queen & Slim is Waithe and Matsoukas’s “protest art” rom-drama about a black couple running from the law, a la Bonnie and Clyde, after they kill a police officer in self-defense. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, and even Sturgill Simpson. Queen & Slim comes out on November 27th.

Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score) is available as both a digital download and on vinyl. Pre-orders are currently available.

Stream the film’s score below.

Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score) Artwork:

Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score) Tracklist:

01. Kids

02. Hair

03. Slim Lets Go

04. Opening

05. This Is a Safe Place

06. Bed 07. A Couple Deer

08. Slim’s Haircut

09. What’s Next

10. Love Theme (Dance)

11. Slim’s Horse

12. Slim Calls Home

13. Uncle’s House

14. Love Theme (Photograph)

15. Get Upstairs

16. The Sheriff

17. Start the Car

18. Sneak Out

19. Arrival

20. Kissed All Your Scars