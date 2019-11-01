Bob Dylan releases Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Stream

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has unveiled Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15. You can stream a 15-song sampler of the collection below, and purchase your own copy of the box set via Amazon.

The latest entry in the Bootleg Series centers around Dylan’s transitional time in Nashville recording 1967’s John Wesley Harding and 1969’s Nashville Skyline. As such, it features numerous alternate takes and demos from both albums, as well as the newly revealed Nashville Skyline outtake “Western Road”.



At the center of the collection are over 20 songs laid down by Dylan and country icon Johnny Cash during a two-day studio session at Columbia Studio A in 1969. Long sought after but never before released, the tracks include the pair’s take on “Girl from the North Country”, “I Walk the Line”, “Ring of Fire”, “Mountain Dew”, and their first attempt at recording “Wanted Man”. Six of the legendary recordings also feature guitar from rockabilly icon Carl Perkins.

Rounding out the three-discs of Travelin’ Thru are live recordings from Dylan’s appearance on the debut episode of The Johnny Cash Show, plus sessions and interviews with bluegrass legend Earl Scruggs.

Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” continues throughout early December, including a 10-night residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Get tickets to all his upcoming dates here.

Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) — Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 Artwork:

Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) — Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 Tracklist:

DISC 1

October 17, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

01. Drifter’s Escape – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

02. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

November 6, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

03. All Along the Watchtower – Take 3 (Alternate Version)

04. John Wesley Harding – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

05. As I Went Out One Morning – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

06. I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Take 4 (Alternate Version)

07. I Am a Lonesome Hobo – Take 4 (Alternate Version)

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

February 13, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

08. I Threw It All Away – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

09. To Be Alone with You – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

10. Lay Lady Lay – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

11. One More Night – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

12. Western Road – Take 1 (Outtake)

February 14, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

13. Peggy Day – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

14. Tell Me That It Isn’t True – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

15. Country Pie – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

Kelton D. Herston, Norman Blake, Charlie Daniels, Wayne Moss (10 & 12): guitars

Bob Wilson: piano, organ

Peter Drake: steel guitar (13-15)

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

DISC 2

February 17, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

01. I Still Miss Someone – Take 5

02. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right/Understand Your Man – Rehearsal

February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

03. One Too Many Mornings – Take 3

04. Mountain Dew – Take 1

05. Mountain Dew – Take 2

06. I Still Miss Someone – Take 2

07. Careless Love – Take 1

08. Matchbox – Take 1

09. That’s All Right, Mama – Take 1

10. Mystery Train/This Train Is Bound for Glory – Take 1

11. Big River – Take 1

12. Girl from the North Country – Rehearsal

13. Girl from the North Country – Take 1

14. I Walk the Line – Take 2

15. Guess Things Happen That Way – Rehearsal

16. Guess Things Happen That Way – Take 3

17. Five Feet High and Rising – Take 1

18. You Are My Sunshine – Take 1

19. Ring of Fire – Take 1

DISC 3

February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

01. Studio Chatter

02. Wanted Man – Take 1

03. Amen – Rehearsal

04. Just a Closer Walk with Thee – Take 1

05. Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1 – Take 1

Based on Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas), The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 5 (It’s Raining Here) written by Jimmie Rodgers

06. Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 2 – Take 2

Based on Waiting for a Train, The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 1 (T For Texas) written by Jimmie Rodgers

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Johnny Cash: vocals, guitar

Carl Perkins: guitar (08, 10, 02, 04-06)

Bob Wootton: guitar

Marshall Grant: bass

W.S. Holland: drums

May 1, 1969

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Live on The Johnny Cash Show

Originally broadcast on ABC-TV, June 7, 1969

07. I Threw It All Away

08. Living the Blues

09. Girl from the North Country

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Johnny Cash: vocals, guitar (09)

Norman Blake and Charlie Daniels: guitars

Peter Drake: steel guitar

Bob Wilson: piano

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

May 3, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Self Portrait sessions

10. Ring of Fire (Outtake)

11. Folsom Prison Blues (Outtake)

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Fred F. Carter, Norman Blake: guitars

Charlie Daniels: guitar (11), bass (10)

Bob Wilson: piano

Peter Drake: steel guitar

Charlie McCoy: harmonica (10), bass (11)

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

Delores Edgin and Dottie Dillard: background vocals

May 17, 1970

The Home of Thomas B. Allen, Carmel, New York

With Earl Scruggs

12. Earl Scruggs Interview

13. East Virginia Blues

14. To Be Alone with You

15. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance

16. Nashville Skyline Rag

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Earl Scruggs: banjo

Randy Scruggs: acoustic guitar

Gary Scruggs: electric bass