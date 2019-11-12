Bob Weir and Wolf Bros announce 2020 tour dates

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, photo by Todd F. Michalek

Under the banner Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Bob Weir first teamed with funk-rock legend Don Was and RatDog/Primus drummer Jay Lane for a stretch of North American shows late last year. Now, the trio is back for a new round of tour dates set for early 2020.

Performing “the songs of Grateful Dead and more,” Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will launch the 22-date outing on February 28th in Miami, Florida. They’ll then hit Durham, Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, Pittsburgh, Albany, and Burlington, Vermont. Things wrap with a two-night stand at Portland, Maine’s State Theatre on March 27th and 28th.



“This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk,” Weir said in a press statement, “Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it’s all falling together nicely.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 15th, and will also be available here. Find the full itinerary below.

For more Deadhead goodness, Weir also has a handful of Dead & Company dates lined up for winter, including a New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco. Get those tickets here.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

02/29 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theater

03/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

03/04 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

03/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/08 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

03/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

03/15 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

03/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

03/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

03/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

03/23 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

03/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

03/25 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

03/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

03/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre