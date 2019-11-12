Bob Weir and Wolf Bros announce 2020 tour dates

Under the banner Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Bob Weir first teamed with funk-rock legend Don Was and RatDog/Primus drummer Jay Lane for a stretch of North American shows late last year. Now, the trio is back for a new round of tour dates set for early 2020.
Performing “the songs of Grateful Dead and more,” Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will launch the 22-date outing on February 28th in Miami, Florida. They’ll then hit Durham, Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, Pittsburgh, Albany, and Burlington, Vermont. Things wrap with a two-night stand at Portland, Maine’s State Theatre on March 27th and 28th.
“This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk,” Weir said in a press statement, “Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it’s all falling together nicely.”
(Read: 10 Bands Who Changed Their Name and Found Fame)
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 15th, and will also be available here. Find the full itinerary below.
For more Deadhead goodness, Weir also has a handful of Dead & Company dates lined up for winter, including a New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco. Get those tickets here.
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2020 Tour Dates:
02/28 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
02/29 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theater
03/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
03/04 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
03/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/08 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
03/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
03/15 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
03/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater
03/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
03/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
03/23 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
03/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
03/25 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre
03/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
03/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre