It seems Hollywood’s renewed love affair with music biopics is stayin’ alive. Deadline reports that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is developing a film about the Bee Gees for Paramount Pictures.

The story will follow the rise of the iconic disco family band, known for enduring hits from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack like “Stayin’ Alive”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, and “You Should Be Dancing”. Paramount has purchased the life rights to the Gibb family estate on King’s behalf, giving the producer the green light to use their classic catalog in the film.



King will work alongside the newly launched Sister Pictures, a UK-based production company created by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Chernobyl producer Jane Featherstone.

Update: Anthony McCarten, who worked with King on Bohemian Rhapsody, will pen the film’s screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sir Barry Gibb, who just last year was officially knighted by Prince Charles, is the last surviving Bee Gees member. However, it is not yet known if the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Famer will be involved in the biopic. In fact, there are little details about the production beyond that it exists, and that the studio is currently on the lookout for a screenwriter.

Meanwhile, rumors of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel sprung up earlier this year, though King quickly squashed the scuttlebutt.