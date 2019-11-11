Brian Setzer diagnosed with severe tinnitus, cancels holiday tour

Brian Setzer, photo by Tony Nelson

Rockabilly legend Brian Setzer is suffering from “a severe case of tinnitus,” which has forced him to cancel his upcoming Christmas tour.

“It’s heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years,” Setzer said in a statement. “I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you’ll understand.”



Setzer’s 16th annual “Christmas Rocks! Tour” was scheduled to kick off on November 15th in Minneapolis. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Earlier this year, Setzer reunited Stray Cats for a new album and tour in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. Over the summer, he pulled double duty by playing shows with both Stray Cats and his own “Rockabilly Riot!” solo project.