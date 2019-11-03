R.I.P. Brian Tarantina, veteran character actor dead at age of 60

Brian Tarantina, The Sopranos (HBO)

Veteran character actor Brian Tarantina died today at 60. According to TMZ, the cause of death is believed to be a drug overdose. Tarantina was discovered by his niece in his Hell’s Kitchen residence shortly after midnight Saturday (November 2nd). The actor was found unresponsive near a white powdery substance.

Tarantina had a prolific film and television career that dates back to the 1980s. In recent years, he may be best known for his recurring role as Jackie on the Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In addition to frequent spots on Gilmore Girls and a memorable death on The Sopranos, Tarantina was beloved by network TV casting agents. He popped up on Miami Vice, NYPD Blue, Spin City, Elementary, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Heroes, and appeared in seven different roles across the Law & Order universe.



On the film side, Tarantina appeared alongside Al Pacino and Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco, John Candy in Uncle Buck, and held supporting roles in Jacob’s Ladder, City by the Sea, Summer of Sam, Carlito’s Way, BlacKkKlansmen, The Kitchen, and many more. Despite never being offered a starry leading role, Tarantina was a remarkably productive actor in his long and varied career.

Earlier this year, along with his castmates in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brian Tarantina received a SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.