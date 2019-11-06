Bring Me the Horizon unveil new song “Ludens”: Stream

Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Raymond Ahner

Bring Me the Horizon have unveiled their contribution to the upcoming video game Death Stranding.

“Ludens” appears alongside songs from Major Lazer & Khalid, CHVRCHES, The Neighbourhood, and more on the game’s soundtrack, titled Death Stranding: Timefall, which arrives Thursday (November 7th).



Regarding the band’s contribution, Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes said:

“Death Stranding is a game I’ve been waiting for long before collaborating with them was on the table. Kojima-san is one of the few people I would call a hero to me, so making a track for his first game since Konami was equal parts daunting, stressful & exciting… the whole thing felt surreal, and not right… to be honest I didn’t see where a Bring Me The Horizon song was going to fit into an art house AAA game but I was stupid to try and pigeonhole Kojima’s style!”

Sonically, the song reflects the pop and electronic sensibilities of Bring Me the Horizon’s most recent album, amo, but returns to the group’s heavy sound of yesteryear with an intense breakdown at the three-minute mark.

(Read: Bring Me the Horizon Reveal “In the Dark” Video Featuring Forest Whitaker)

Pre-orders for the soundtrack Death Stranding: Timefall are ongoing. The video game itself stars The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as the lead character, and will be out Friday on PlayStation 4.

Listen to Bring Me the Horizon’s “Ludens” below.