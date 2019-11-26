Brittany Howard gives rousing performance of “History Repeats” on Kimmel: Watch

Brittany Howard on Kimmel

Brittany Howard has been ripping through promotional spots in support of her debut solo album, Jamie. She killed on Colbert, crushed on Corden, and tore up NPR’s Tiny Desk. On Monday night, she continued her run of dominating performances by bringing “History Repeats” to Kimmel Live!

Howard wore a silk kimono and black Adidas, establishing a tone of relaxed flamboyance. She danced and strutted, chatted up the crowd, and punctuated silences with ad libs and wails. It was a thunderous, fire-breathing performance. Watch the replay below.



Howard is up for a pair of Grammy Awards thanks to Jamie, both for “History Repeats” (Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. She has a few tour dates lined up next year, including appearances at High Water Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.