Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed by NBC for an eighth season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s seventh season doesn’t premiere until next February, but already NBC has ordered an eighth season of the award-winning comedy. This means fans can expect new episodes well into 2021.

This has been a big year for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show was cancelled by Fox in 2018, which immediately prompted a flood of protesting from diehard fans and celebrities alike. Luckily, it was renewed by NBC, a station very familiar with how successful Michael Schur series can be. Barely after season six began, NBC announced it had renewed the show for a seventh season, too.



Regular cast members Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, and Joe Lo Truglio will return. Unfortunately, everybody’s favorite lazy assistant Chelsea Peretti left the series mid-way through season six to pursue other opportunities and focus on her newborn child. The show will also be missing Stewart, the adorable corgi who plays Braugher’s pet dog Cheddar, as he passed away this summer. He was 13.

There’s no word yet on special guest directors, writers, or cameos for the new seasons. We can only imagine Lin-Manuel Miranda playing Fumero’s sibling and the explosive-filled Die Hard tribute were just the tip of the creative iceberg.

Celebrate the good news by catching Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s seventh season premiere on February 6th, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT.