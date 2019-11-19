Bruno Mars announces 2020 Las Vegas residency

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars will return to Las Vegas in spring 2020 for another round of shows as part of his multi-year residency at the MGM Park Theater.

The “Uptown Funk” maestro is scheduled to appear on the 6th and 7th of March, and the 20th, 24th, and 25th of April. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, November 22nd, and can also be purchased here.



The shows mark Mars’ first confirmed live performances of 2020. In a tweet, he wrote, “I miss performing with the band and singing for beautiful people. So if you happen to be in Vegas… Let’s ride 😎🎶”

(Read: Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s)

Bruno Mars Las Vegas residency:

03/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

04/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater