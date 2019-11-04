Police investigating BTS member Jungkook’s role in car accident

Jungkook, photo by SHAQ Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Police are investigating BTS member Jungkook for his role in a recent car accident in Seoul, South Korea. The K-pop boy band star allegedly caused the accident, though neither he nor the driver in the other car were seriously injured.

“Near the end of last month, there was a car accident between a taxi and the automobile Jungkook was driving,” a traffic section chief of Yongsan police told ABC News.



Following the incident, Jungkook went to the Yongsan police station to give his statement to the authorities. The case is still under internal probe, so he will not be charged until either the damage is confirmed or the taxi driver shows authorities his resulting medical diagnosis. That said, police have already confirmed Jungkook was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

(Read: 10 K-pop Idol Groups That Will Make You Swoon)

While he hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter just yet, Jungkook’s management team has on his behalf. “Jungkook admitted violating traffic law right after the accident,” said Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind BTS. “We apologize to the victim and fans for causing concern.”

It’s fitting that Jungkook is working with authorities on this case given BTS just released a new version of “Make It Right” featuring Troye Sivan. He appears to be doing what he can to resolve the problem. After all, if you want to learn to love yourself, you have to learn to speak truthfully to yourself, too.