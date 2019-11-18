Caitlyn Smith announces new album Supernova, 2020 tour dates

Caitlyn Smith has announced the March 13th, 2020 release of her sophomore album Supernova. Additionally, she’s mapped out an extensive US tour.
Supernova, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Starfire, is a “reflection of on the highs and lows that make life so beautiful,” according to a press release. It was written after an extensive time on the road and the birth of her second child.
The supporting tour kicks off in mid-January with a pair of dates at the Apollo Theater in New York City. She’ll remain on the road through early May, with many of the shows taking place on weekends. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.
Caitlyn Smith 2020 Tour Dates:
01/17 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
01/18 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
01/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
02/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
02/07 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
02/08 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
02/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
02/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
02/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox
02/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
02/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
02/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/05 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gallard Center
03/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gallard Center
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre
03/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
04/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
04/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
05/01 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Check out the first two tracks from Supernova, “Put Me Back Together” and “Damn You For Breaking My Heart”: