Caitlyn Smith announces new album Supernova, 2020 tour dates

Caitlyn Smith's Supernova

Caitlyn Smith has announced the March 13th, 2020 release of her sophomore album Supernova. Additionally, she’s mapped out an extensive US tour.

Supernova, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Starfire, is a “reflection of on the highs and lows that make life so beautiful,” according to a press release. It was written after an extensive time on the road and the birth of her second child.



The supporting tour kicks off in mid-January with a pair of dates at the Apollo Theater in New York City. She’ll remain on the road through early May, with many of the shows taking place on weekends. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.

Caitlyn Smith 2020 Tour Dates:

01/17 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

01/18 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

01/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

02/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

02/07 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

02/08 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

02/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

02/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

02/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox

02/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

02/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

02/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/05 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gallard Center

03/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gallard Center

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre

03/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

04/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

04/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/01 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Check out the first two tracks from Supernova, “Put Me Back Together” and “Damn You For Breaking My Heart”: