Mark McGrath, for hire to break up with your significant other

If you’re having trouble ending a relationship, just have Mark McGrath do it. The Sugar Ray singer was recently hired through the personalized video app Cameo by a lady named “Cheyenne” to break up with her boyfriend “Brayden.” And McGrath did just that.

In the full clip shared to Twitter, McGrath casually speaks to the soon-to-be-dumped young man, explaining that Cheyenne is “having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship.” The singer even weaves in a little bit of his own personal experience, saying, “I’ve been on the road for years and I’ve been with my wife for a long time. The biggest arguments, the biggest obstacles in our relationship is the distance between us.”



He then swerves back to the awkward task at hand, passing on a few farewell words from the heartbreaker. “She wants you to know, ‘good luck on your thesis coming up’, probably not the best timing Cheyenne when he’s doing his thesis but I understand,” the singer explains.

According to the message, McGrath was hired because Sugar Ray is one of Brayden’s favorite bands. It was clear the singer felt bad about the ordeal, and threw in the message that he hoped to see him at a concert later on. The 51-year-old rocker still kept to his job though and wrapped the message with the simple sentiment, “She wants to be friends right now, bro.”

When he’s not breaking up couples for profit, McGrath’s still keeping busy with his band. Sugar Ray have a show coming up in Atlantic City in February Get your tickets here, but make your personal requests over at Cameo.

See the full Cameo video below.