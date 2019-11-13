Camila Cabello announces new album Romance, 2020 tour dates

Camila Cabello, photo by Amy Price

After months of teasing a new album, Camila Cabello has officially announced her sophomore LP Romance. The follow-up to last year’s Camila arrives December 6th via SYCO/Epic Records. To support the new effort, Cabello will be criss-crossing North America next summer on “The Romance Tour”.

While the official tracklist is still unknown, Cabello’s recent singles will all appear on Romance. That includes the steamy summer hit “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes, as well as “Shameless”, “Liar”, “Cry for Me”, and “Easy”. Pre-orders will begin November 15th, and included with purchase are free downloads of the aforementioned singles, as well as a new track, “Living Proof”.



But if you’re planning on seeing Camila Cabello on “The Romance Tour”, you may want to skip that step, since every ticket purchased comes with a free copy of the album. The 26-stops on “The Romance Tour” are Cabello’s first as a headliner, and tickets go on sale November 21st. Don’t want to wait until 2020? Cabello will be playing four Jingle Ball concerts throughout December in Texas, California, Minnesota, and New York. Get your tickets here.

Romance Artwork:

Camilla Cabello 2019-2020 Dates:

12/03 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Jingle Ball)

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Jingle Ball)

12/07 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena (B96 Jingle Bash)

12/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Jingle Ball)

12/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Jingle Ball)

07/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/31 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

08/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/11 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena