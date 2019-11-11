Win a Castle Rock bundle of Stephen King books

Stephen King's Castle Rock Collection (Simon and Schuster)

Stephen King is on the mind. Doctor Sleep is bringing moviegoers back to The Overlook Hotel. The Institute is keeping readers on the edge of their seat. While Hulu’s Castle Rock is bringing some of Maine’s small town charm to living rooms everywhere.

In celebration, Consequence of Sound has teamed up with Simon and Schuster to put together a giveaway that should turn the heads of even the most devout Constant Readers. We’re giving them a first class ticket to Castle Rock through the power of literature.



Yes, five winners will take home a Castle Rock bundle of books that includes: 2018’s Elevation, 1991’s Needful Things, 1982’s The Body, 1987’s Misery, 1990’s Sun Dog, 2006’s Lisey’s Story, and 1998’s Bag of Bones. Each package includes a poster and a button.

All you have to do is sign up and try to win below — or click here to enter. After that, you can enjoy extensive breakdowns of each book by subscribing to The Losers’ Club, a weekly Stephen King podcast that covers everything within his Dominion.

Once again, King’s new novel The Institute is currently on bookshelves everywhere. The Master of Horror’s latest epic captures exceptional kids dealing with unspeakable terror. Order a copy now and add it to the top of your Castle Rock reading.