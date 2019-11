Ariana Grande collaborates with Chaka Khan, Nicki Minaj on Charlie’s Angels soundtrack: Stream

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj., and Chaka Khan collaborate on Charlie's Angels OST

The star-studded companion soundtrack to Charlie’s Angels has arrived today via Republic Records. Subscribers of Apple Records and Spotify can listen to it in full.

Notably, the soundtrack features five new tracks from Ariana Grande, including her collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, “Don’t Call Me An Angel”. Grande also joins Chaka Khan for “Nobody” and appears alongside Nicki Minaj and Normani for “Bad To You”.



The soundtrack also boasts contributions from Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, and Stefflon Don.

Charlie’s Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, hits theaters on November 15th.

Charlie’s Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. How It’s Done – Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, Stefflon Don

02. Bad To You – Ariana Grande, Normani, Nicki Minaj

03. Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels) – Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey

04. Eyes Off You – M-22, Arlissa, Kiana Ledé

05. Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix) – Donna Summer

06. Nobody – Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan

07. Pantera – Anitta

08. How I Look On You – Ariana Grande

09. Blackout – Danielle Bradbery

10. Got Her Own – Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét

11. Charlie’s Angels Theme (Black Caviar Remix) – Jack Elliott, Allyn Ferguson